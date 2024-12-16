Live
Bollywood News Live Today December 16, 2024 : Fans turn up for ‘Abhay Deol lookalike’ competition in Delhi. Here's who won ₹500 prize money, 2 packs of chewing gum
Latest news on December 16, 2024: Latest entertainment news on December 16, 2024: Abhay Deol fans turned up to Hauz Khas in Delhi for a 'look-alike competition'.
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Fans turn up for ‘Abhay Deol lookalike’ competition in Delhi. Here's who won ₹500 prize money, 2 packs of chewing gum
- A look-alike contest for actor Abhay Deol in Delhi attracted many participants. The event follows a similar contest featuring Timothée Chalamet in New York.
