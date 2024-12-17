Live
Bollywood News Live Today December 17, 2024 : Aamir Khan says Indians have been dying to win an Academy Award: ‘If Laapataa Ladies wins Oscar, people will…’
Dec 17, 2024 6:15 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Latest news on December 17, 2024: Latest entertainment news on December 17, 2024: Aamir Khan on winning Oscar for India with Laapataa Ladies.
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 17, 2024 6:15 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Aamir Khan says Indians have been dying to win an Academy Award: ‘If Laapataa Ladies wins Oscar, people will…’
- Aamir Khan talks about the significance of Laaptaa Ladies winning Oscar in Best International Feature Film category.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today December 17, 2024 : Aamir Khan says Indians have been dying to win an Academy Award: ‘If Laapataa Ladies wins Oscar, people will…’