Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi70C
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bollywood News Live Today December 18, 2024 : Sunil Pal kidnapping case: Meerut Police declares ₹25,000 reward on 5 absconding accused

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 18, 2024 8:13 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Sunil Pal kidnapping case: Meerut Police declares ₹25,000 reward on 5 absconding accused
    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Sunil Pal kidnapping case: Meerut Police declares ₹25,000 reward on 5 absconding accused

    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 18, 2024 8:13 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Sunil Pal kidnapping case: Meerut Police declares ₹25,000 reward on 5 absconding accused

    • Comedian Sunil Pal was allegedly kidnapped in Meerut on December 2 after being called there on the pretense of an event.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 18, 2024 8:13 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: ‘Indian films laapataa’: Hansal Mehta slams FFI's ‘strike rate’ after Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies exits Oscars 2025 race

    • Laapataa Ladies, India's official entry in the Best International Feature category at the 97th Academy Awards, is out of the Oscars race.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 18, 2024 7:50 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Shatrughan Sinha blasts Mukesh Khanna for jibe at Sonakshi Sinha's upbringing: 'Who appointed him guardian of Hinduism'

    • Shatrughan Sinha has broken his silence over Mukesh Khanna's jibe at his daughter, Sonakshi Sinha's upbringing.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 18, 2024 7:06 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Not Laapataa Ladies, but this Hindi-language film made it to Oscars 2025 shortlist

    • A Hindi-language international co-production has found a spot in the shortlist of the Best International Feature Film category at Oscars 2025.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today December 18, 2024 : Sunil Pal kidnapping case: Meerut Police declares ₹25,000 reward on 5 absconding accused
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes