Bollywood News Live Today December 18, 2024 : Sunil Pal kidnapping case: Meerut Police declares ₹25,000 reward on 5 absconding accused
Dec 18, 2024 8:13 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Sunil Pal kidnapping case: Meerut Police declares ₹25,000 reward on 5 absconding accused
Dec 18, 2024 8:13 AM IST
- Comedian Sunil Pal was allegedly kidnapped in Meerut on December 2 after being called there on the pretense of an event.
Dec 18, 2024 8:13 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: ‘Indian films laapataa’: Hansal Mehta slams FFI's ‘strike rate’ after Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies exits Oscars 2025 race
- Laapataa Ladies, India's official entry in the Best International Feature category at the 97th Academy Awards, is out of the Oscars race.
Dec 18, 2024 7:50 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Shatrughan Sinha blasts Mukesh Khanna for jibe at Sonakshi Sinha's upbringing: 'Who appointed him guardian of Hinduism'
- Shatrughan Sinha has broken his silence over Mukesh Khanna's jibe at his daughter, Sonakshi Sinha's upbringing.
Dec 18, 2024 7:06 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Not Laapataa Ladies, but this Hindi-language film made it to Oscars 2025 shortlist
- A Hindi-language international co-production has found a spot in the shortlist of the Best International Feature Film category at Oscars 2025.
