Bollywood News Live Today December 19, 2024 : ED questions Mallika Sherawat, TV actor Pooja Banerjee in money laundering case linked to Pakistani betting website

Dec 19, 2024 7:49 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: ED questions Mallika Sherawat, TV actor Pooja Banerjee in money laundering case linked to Pakistani betting website
Dec 19, 2024 7:49 AM IST
- The Enforcement Directorate has recorded statements of Mallika Sherawat, TV actor Pooja Banerjee in a money laundering case linked to a betting website.
Dec 19, 2024 7:03 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Mamta Kulkarni clarifies she's not returned to Mumbai for Bollywood: ‘Not planning to make a return as an actress’
- Former actor Mamta Kulkarni talked about coming back to Mumbai after 25 years and her relations with alleged drug lord Vicky Goswami.
