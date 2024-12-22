Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi90C
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bollywood News Live Today December 22, 2024 : Shah Rukh Khan doesn't have any memorable songs after our fall out, says Abhijeet Bhattacharya

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 22, 2024 6:25 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    Latest news on December 22, 2024: Latest entertainment news on December 22, 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's films would often feature songs by Abhijeet Bhattacharya in the 90s and early 2000s.
    Latest news on December 22, 2024: Latest entertainment news on December 22, 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's films would often feature songs by Abhijeet Bhattacharya in the 90s and early 2000s.

    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 22, 2024 6:25 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan doesn't have any memorable songs after our fall out, says Abhijeet Bhattacharya

    • In a recent interview, Abhijeet Bhattacharya spoke about his feud with Shah Rukh Khan. He had this to say while talking about their collaboration.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today December 22, 2024 : Shah Rukh Khan doesn't have any memorable songs after our fall out, says Abhijeet Bhattacharya
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes