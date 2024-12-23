Live
Bollywood News Live Today December 23, 2024 : Aishwarya Rai wishes paparazzi ‘happy new year’ as she flies out of Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Watch
Dec 23, 2024 7:26 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Aishwarya Rai wishes paparazzi ‘happy new year’ as she flies out of Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Watch
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 23, 2024 7:26 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Aishwarya Rai wishes paparazzi ‘happy new year’ as she flies out of Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Watch
- When asked to wait for pictures, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan walked towards the gate of the Mumbai airport.
Dec 23, 2024 6:18 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Mandira Bedi says Saroj Khan told her she is like Sunny Deol during DDLJ shoot: You need to learn how to shake your hips
- Mandira Bedi was terrified of a choreographed dance number in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and recounted what happened on the day of the shoot.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today December 23, 2024 : Aishwarya Rai wishes paparazzi ‘happy new year’ as she flies out of Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Watch