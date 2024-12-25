Bollywood News Live Today December 25, 2024 : Arbaaz Khan shares adorable pics with wife Sshura Khan on first wedding anniversary: ‘Feels like I’ve known you forever'

Live
Dec 25, 2024 6:49 AM IST
- Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan celebrated his first wedding anniversary with wife, Sshura Khan, in the most heartfelt way.
Dec 25, 2024 6:24 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Varun Dhawan says Baby John is almost like an Indian Thali: ‘Citadel Honey Bunny felt like a piece of cake'
- Varun Dhawan will be seen doing heavy action sequences in his new film, Baby John. The film releases in theatres on December 25.
