Bollywood News Live Today December 26, 2024 : Suhana Khan skips rumoured beau Agastya Nanda's Kapoor family luncheon for Zoya Akhtar's Christmas party
Dec 26, 2024 6:58 AM IST
- Bollywood celebs gathered at Zoya Akhtar's residence for a Christmas party, including Bhavna Pandey, Farhan Akhtar, wife Shibani Dandekar, and others.
Dec 26, 2024 6:28 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: HT Rewind 2024: Sohum Shah felt Tumbbad didn't get 'justice' in original run, re-release gave him 'closure' | Exclusive
- Sohum Shah looks back at the re-release of his film, Tumbbad, and how it allowed the film to finally get ‘justice’ in his eyes.
Dec 26, 2024 6:20 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Richa Chadha calls Bollywood imaginary: 15 families from Bandra to Goregaon think of themselves as Bollywood | Exclusive
- Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal talk about their first home production, Girls Will Be Girls, which released on Amazon Prime Video last week.
