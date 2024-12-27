Live
Bollywood News Live Today December 27, 2024 : Manmohan Singh dies: Kapil Sharma, Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit, Diljit Dosanjh pay heartfelt tributes
Dec 27, 2024 7:42 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Latest news on December 27, 2024: Latest entertainment news on December 27, 2024: Kapil Sharma shared a picture with Manmohan Singh to pay tribute to the former prime minister.
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 27, 2024 7:42 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Manmohan Singh dies: Kapil Sharma, Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit, Diljit Dosanjh pay heartfelt tributes
- Several Bollywood celebrities paid their heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at the age of 92 on Thursday.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today December 27, 2024 : Manmohan Singh dies: Kapil Sharma, Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit, Diljit Dosanjh pay heartfelt tributes