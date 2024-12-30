Live
Bollywood News Live Today December 30, 2024 : Kangana Ranaut says hard-working women in Himachal are ‘equal or better looking’ than her, Preity Zinta, Yami Gautam
Dec 30, 2024 6:22 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Kangana Ranaut says hard-working women in Himachal are ‘equal or better looking’ than her, Preity Zinta, Yami Gautam
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 30, 2024 6:22 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Kangana Ranaut says hard-working women in Himachal are ‘equal or better looking’ than her, Preity Zinta, Yami Gautam
- MP of Mandi-actor Kangana Ranaut penned a note talking about how she believes ‘women working in fields’ deserve more ‘hype’.
Dec 30, 2024 6:19 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2, Moana, to Inside Out 2: Highest grossing Bollywood and Hollywood films of 2024
- Bollywood and Hollywood witnessed an extraordinary year in 2024, with a lineup of films that combined impactful storytelling with star power.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today December 30, 2024 : Kangana Ranaut says hard-working women in Himachal are ‘equal or better looking’ than her, Preity Zinta, Yami Gautam