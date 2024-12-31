Bollywood News Live Today December 31, 2024 : Priya Dutt shares vintage pic of father Sunil Dutt with Jimmy Carter: Reminds me of his kindness and warmth

Edit Profile
    Dec 31, 2024 7:35 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 31, 2024 7:35 AM IST

    • Condoling the demise of Jimmy Carter, politician Priya Dutt shared a vintage picture of her father Sunil Dutt with the former US President.
    Dec 31, 2024 7:21 AM IST

    • The video comes a few months after the makers officially announced the project. Munjya fame director Aditya Sarpotdar is helming the film.
    Dec 31, 2024 7:09 AM IST

    • Shah Rukh Khan wrote that it “celebrates our industry and acknowledges the role it plays in the Indian economy as well as its strength as a soft power”.
