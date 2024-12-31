Bollywood News Live Today December 31, 2024 : Priya Dutt shares vintage pic of father Sunil Dutt with Jimmy Carter: Reminds me of his kindness and warmth

Live
Dec 31, 2024 7:35 AM IST
- Condoling the demise of Jimmy Carter, politician Priya Dutt shared a vintage picture of her father Sunil Dutt with the former US President.
Dec 31, 2024 7:21 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna share cute video from sets of Thama. Watch
- The video comes a few months after the makers officially announced the project. Munjya fame director Aditya Sarpotdar is helming the film.
Dec 31, 2024 7:09 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan praises PM Modi's vision of WAVES Summit 2025, calls it ‘an occasion that champions, fosters creativity'
- Shah Rukh Khan wrote that it “celebrates our industry and acknowledges the role it plays in the Indian economy as well as its strength as a soft power”.
