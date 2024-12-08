Live
Bollywood News Live Today December 8, 2024 : Taal director Subhash Ghai hospitalised in Mumbai, team says he is ‘absolutely fine’
Dec 8, 2024 7:42 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Taal director Subhash Ghai hospitalised in Mumbai, team says he is ‘absolutely fine’
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 8, 2024 7:42 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Taal director Subhash Ghai hospitalised in Mumbai, team says he is ‘absolutely fine’
- Director Subhash Ghai was rushed to the hospital after he experienced respiratory issues and dizziness.
Dec 8, 2024 6:44 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Salman Khan poses for family pics on Iulia Vantur's dad's bday, fans ask why they 'aren't married already'
- Iulia Vantur celebrates her father's birthday in Dubai with Salman Khan, sparking rumors about their long-term relationship.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today December 8, 2024 : Taal director Subhash Ghai hospitalised in Mumbai, team says he is ‘absolutely fine’