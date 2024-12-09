Live
Bollywood News Live Today December 9, 2024 : Ranbir Kapoor finally talks about playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, says he finished shooting part 1
Dec 9, 2024 9:32 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Latest news on December 9, 2024: Latest entertainment news on December 9, 2024: Ranbir Kapoor attended the 4th edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah on December 8.
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 9, 2024 9:32 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor finally talks about playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, says he finished shooting part 1
- Ranbir Kapoor called the story of Lord Ram and Raavan, “India's greatest story”. He added that it is a “very gratifying opportunity” for him.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today December 9, 2024 : Ranbir Kapoor finally talks about playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, says he finished shooting part 1