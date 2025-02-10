Live
Bollywood News Live Today February 10, 2025 : Arati Kadav reveals how her mother not wanting to watch The Great Indian Kitchen with subtitles prompted her to make Mrs
Feb 10, 2025 6:04 AM IST
Feb 10, 2025 6:05 AM IST
- The director of Mrs, Arati Kadav, speaks about remaking Malayalam hit The Great Indian Kitchen and tackling mild patriarchy as a female filmmaker.
