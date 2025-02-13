Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi150C
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bollywood News Live Today February 13, 2025 : Kaveri Kapur reveals feeling nervous about Bollywood debut amid nepotism debate: ‘People who send hate should…’

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 13, 2025 6:16 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    Latest news on February 13, 2025: Latest entertainment news on February 13, 2025: Kaveri Kapur talks about feeling nervous about her Bollywood debut amid nepotism debate.
    Latest news on February 13, 2025: Latest entertainment news on February 13, 2025: Kaveri Kapur talks about feeling nervous about her Bollywood debut amid nepotism debate.

    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 13, 2025 6:16 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Kaveri Kapur reveals feeling nervous about Bollywood debut amid nepotism debate: ‘People who send hate should…’

    • Amid nepotism debate in Bollywood, Shekhar Kapur's daughter Kaveri Kapur expressed her nervousness about her film debut.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today February 13, 2025 : Kaveri Kapur reveals feeling nervous about Bollywood debut amid nepotism debate: ‘People who send hate should…’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes