Bollywood News Live Today February 14, 2025 : Ranveer Allahbadia row: Pankaj Tripathi questions sensibility, says lack of censorship doesn’t mean one can say anything
Feb 14, 2025 8:45 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Ranveer Allahbadia row: Pankaj Tripathi questions sensibility, says lack of censorship doesn’t mean one can say anything
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
- Pankaj Tripathi asked people not to “give so much importance to all this”. He added that “just like a viral illness, it will be there for a few days”.
Feb 14, 2025 8:29 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Chhaava movie review: Vicky Kaushal is near-flawless, Akshaye Khanna terrifies in imperfect Chhatrapati Sambhaji biopic
- Chhaava movie review: Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna give it their best but an over-reliance on gore and action overpowers this period epic's drama.
