Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi130C
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bollywood News Live Today February 19, 2025 : Priyanka Chopra lands in Mumbai, stops to help a person on the streets. Watch

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 19, 2025 6:53 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra lands in Mumbai, stops to help a person on the streets. Watch
    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra lands in Mumbai, stops to help a person on the streets. Watch

    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 19, 2025 6:53 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra lands in Mumbai, stops to help a person on the streets. Watch

    • Priyanka Chopra was seen at the private airport in Mumbai days after the wedding of her brother Siddharth Chopra.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 19, 2025 6:16 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Interview | Jacqueline Fernandez: ‘Resilience is the most important lesson that I have learnt over the years’

    • In an interview with Hindustan Times, Jacqueline Fernandez talks about going back to the ramp, finding her voice through fashion and her Bollywood career.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 19, 2025 6:07 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Vicky Kaushal details 6 months of intense prep to become Chhaava, from horse riding to action training. Watch BTS video

    • To portray Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Vicky Kaushal had to undergo physical training, prepare for the action sequences and learn horse riding.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today February 19, 2025 : Priyanka Chopra lands in Mumbai, stops to help a person on the streets. Watch
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes