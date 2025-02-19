Live
Bollywood News Live Today February 19, 2025 : Priyanka Chopra lands in Mumbai, stops to help a person on the streets. Watch
Feb 19, 2025 6:53 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Priyanka Chopra was seen at the private airport in Mumbai days after the wedding of her brother Siddharth Chopra.
Feb 19, 2025 6:16 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Interview | Jacqueline Fernandez: ‘Resilience is the most important lesson that I have learnt over the years’
- In an interview with Hindustan Times, Jacqueline Fernandez talks about going back to the ramp, finding her voice through fashion and her Bollywood career.
Feb 19, 2025 6:07 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Vicky Kaushal details 6 months of intense prep to become Chhaava, from horse riding to action training. Watch BTS video
- To portray Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Vicky Kaushal had to undergo physical training, prepare for the action sequences and learn horse riding.
