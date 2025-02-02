Live
Bollywood News Live Today February 2, 2025 : Sonam Kapoor breaks down in tears while walking the ramp as she gives tribute to late Rohit Bal. Watch
Feb 2, 2025 7:23 AM IST
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
- In a video, Sonam Kapoor was seen crying while walking on the ramp. The actor also greeted the audience with folded hands.
Feb 2, 2025 6:24 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Ram Gopal Varma's recent films make you question how he once directed Satya, says Govind Namdev
- Actor Govind Namdev spoke about filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in a recent interview and hoped that he would make a comeback soon.
Feb 2, 2025 6:23 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Tanishaa Mukerji calls India 'most feminist country in world’: There is so much respect for women in our culture
- Tanishaa Mukerji argues that feminism is a Western concept that does not fit India's culture. Her views have garnered mixed reactions online.
