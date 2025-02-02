Bollywood News Live Today February 2, 2025 : Sonam Kapoor breaks down in tears while walking the ramp as she gives tribute to late Rohit Bal. Watch

Edit Profile
Sunday, Feb 2, 2025
    By HT News Desk
    Feb 2, 2025 7:23 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 2, 2025 7:23 AM IST

    • In a video, Sonam Kapoor was seen crying while walking on the ramp. The actor also greeted the audience with folded hands.
    Feb 2, 2025 6:24 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Ram Gopal Varma's recent films make you question how he once directed Satya, says Govind Namdev

    • Actor Govind Namdev spoke about filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in a recent interview and hoped that he would make a comeback soon.
    Feb 2, 2025 6:23 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Tanishaa Mukerji calls India 'most feminist country in world’: There is so much respect for women in our culture

    • Tanishaa Mukerji argues that feminism is a Western concept that does not fit India's culture. Her views have garnered mixed reactions online.
