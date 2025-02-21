Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi150C
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bollywood News Live Today February 21, 2025 : Vicky Kaushal shields Katrina Kaif, holds her close as fan tries to click pic during date night. Watch

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 21, 2025 8:07 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Vicky Kaushal shields Katrina Kaif, holds her close as fan tries to click pic during date night. Watch
    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Vicky Kaushal shields Katrina Kaif, holds her close as fan tries to click pic during date night. Watch

    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 21, 2025 8:07 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Vicky Kaushal shields Katrina Kaif, holds her close as fan tries to click pic during date night. Watch

    • Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stepped out of a building in a video. He stood in front of Katrina as a fan tried to click her photo. Watch here.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 21, 2025 7:55 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Veer Pahariya thanks trolls for boosting his online engagement, getting him work: 'Troll even more so that I earn money'

    • Veer Pahariya addressed the relentless trolling that came his way as he made his acting debut with Akshay Kumar's Sky Force.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today February 21, 2025 : Vicky Kaushal shields Katrina Kaif, holds her close as fan tries to click pic during date night. Watch
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes