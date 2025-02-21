Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi170C
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bollywood News Live Today February 21, 2025 : Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are married! Bride sparkles in traditional red lehenga; groom channels desi prince

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 21, 2025 11:15 PM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    Latest news on February 21, 2025: Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani posing with his parents after their wedding. Pic: Ashutosh Rai
    Latest news on February 21, 2025: Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani posing with his parents after their wedding. Pic: Ashutosh Rai

    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 21, 2025 11:15 PM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are married! Bride sparkles in traditional red lehenga; groom channels desi prince

    • Aadar Jain married Alekha Advani in a lavish Mumbai ceremony. Aadar wore a white sherwani, while Alekha donned a traditional red lehenga
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today February 21, 2025 : Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are married! Bride sparkles in traditional red lehenga; groom channels desi prince
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes