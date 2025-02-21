Live
Bollywood News Live Today February 21, 2025 : Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are married! Bride sparkles in traditional red lehenga; groom channels desi prince
Feb 21, 2025 11:15 PM IST
Latest news on February 21, 2025: Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani posing with his parents after their wedding. Pic: Ashutosh Rai
- Aadar Jain married Alekha Advani in a lavish Mumbai ceremony. Aadar wore a white sherwani, while Alekha donned a traditional red lehenga
