Live
Bollywood News Live Today February 22, 2025 : Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan attend Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's wedding, Rekha blows kisses to paparazzi. Watch
Feb 22, 2025 7:32 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Latest news on February 22, 2025: Latest entertainment news on February 22, 2025: Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan and Rekha attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding.
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 22, 2025 7:32 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan attend Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's wedding, Rekha blows kisses to paparazzi. Watch
- Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding in Mumbai was done as per Hindu customs. Last month, they exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today February 22, 2025 : Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan attend Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's wedding, Rekha blows kisses to paparazzi. Watch