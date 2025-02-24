Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi130C
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bollywood News Live Today February 24, 2025 : Aamir Khan says he felt sad about box office failure of son Junaid Khan's Loveyapa: ‘Mujhe laga film acchi hai’

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 24, 2025 6:19 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    Latest news on February 24, 2025: Latest entertainment news on February 24, 2025: Aamir Khan reacts to Loveyapa's box office failure.
    Latest news on February 24, 2025: Latest entertainment news on February 24, 2025: Aamir Khan reacts to Loveyapa's box office failure.

    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 24, 2025 6:19 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Aamir Khan says he felt sad about box office failure of son Junaid Khan's Loveyapa: ‘Mujhe laga film acchi hai’

    • Aamir Khan recalled feeling stressed before the release of Junaid Khan's Loveyapa, reflected on the film's box office failure. 
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today February 24, 2025 : Aamir Khan says he felt sad about box office failure of son Junaid Khan's Loveyapa: ‘Mujhe laga film acchi hai’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes