Live
Bollywood News Live Today February 26, 2025 : John Abraham hints at prequel to Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan with his character Jim: ‘Aditya Chopra gets me right’
Feb 26, 2025 6:44 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: John Abraham hints at prequel to Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan with his character Jim: ‘Aditya Chopra gets me right’
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 26, 2025 6:44 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: John Abraham hints at prequel to Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan with his character Jim: ‘Aditya Chopra gets me right’
- John Abraham played the antagonist in Pathaan, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film was released in 2023.
Feb 26, 2025 6:05 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: ‘Woh koi Avatar nahi bana raha’: Reddit loves Vanga's unhinged response to production house shutting out his actors
- Sandeep Reddy Vanga discussed the backlash faced by actor from Kabir Singh, revealing they are shunned in auditions due to the film's stigma.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today February 26, 2025 : John Abraham hints at prequel to Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan with his character Jim: ‘Aditya Chopra gets me right’