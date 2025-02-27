Bollywood News Live Today February 27, 2025 : Sonakshi Sinha says she feels conscious of wearing swimwear in India: ‘I don’t know kaun kaha se photo kheech lega'

Live
Feb 27, 2025 7:11 AM IST
- Sonakshi Sinha opened up about body image issues in a new interview, and shared details about her fitness journey.
Feb 27, 2025 6:21 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Ananya Panday opens up about her bond with BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, says she craves more ‘alone time’
- In a new interview, Ananya Panday shared that talking to her friends is a perfect detox for her. She was last seen in CTRL directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.
Feb 27, 2025 6:11 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Reema Kagti got her ADs to make keema samosas at night on Superboys of Malegaon set when they got food wrong for a shot
- Director Reema Kagti talks to HT about her upcoming film, Superboys of Malegaon, and why her attention to detail proved costly for some of her ADs on the film.
