Bollywood News Live Today February 28, 2025 : Anil Kapoor expresses shock over ‘true legend’ Gene Hackman's death, remembers his 'effortless performances' in films

Friday, Feb 28, 2025
    By HT News Desk
    Feb 28, 2025 7:40 AM IST
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 28, 2025 7:40 AM IST

    • Gene Hackman received two Oscar wins for The French Connection and Unforgiven. He had also won two BAFTA Awards and four Golden Globes.
    Feb 28, 2025 7:19 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Preity Zinta reacts to question about filing defamation case against Rahul Gandhi; reveals her plans on joining politics

    • Preity Zinta said she believes in “handling problems or issues directly” when asked about the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi.
