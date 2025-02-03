Live
Bollywood News Live Today February 3, 2025 : Mamta Kulkarni denies claims of paying ₹10 crore to become Mahamandaleshwar: ‘Borrowed ₹2 lakh to offer dakshina'
Feb 3, 2025 6:15 AM IST
- Former actor Mamta Kulkarni reacted to the claims of paying ₹10 crore to become the Mahamandaleshwar, talked about her financial hardships.
Feb 3, 2025 6:11 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Rakesh Roshan was 'hurt' when he couldn't find father Roshan's songs on retro song jukebox: 'His work deserved better'
- The Roshans' director Shashi Ranjan reveals how he and Rakesh Roshan decided to make a documentary on the latter's father, composer Roshan.
