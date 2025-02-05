Live
Bollywood News Live Today February 5, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan pitched Aryan Khan to Netflix global's top bosses. Here's why it didn't work out
Feb 5, 2025 7:34 AM IST
- Shah Rukh Khan revealed at the Next on Netflix event on Monday that he initially wanted Aryan Khan to assist someone at Netflix in the US.
Feb 5, 2025 6:31 AM IST
Khushi Kapoor reveals what she would want to change about her debut film The Archies
- Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. She will be seen next in Loveyapa.
Feb 5, 2025 6:23 AM IST
Junaid Khan recalls not acknowledging Aamir Khan as his dad in front of an auto driver: 'Told him we lived in same area'
- Junaid Khan recalled how he hid his identity from an auto driver after a surprise encounter with his dad, Aamir Khan, on road.
Feb 5, 2025 6:17 AM IST
Prajakta Koli interview on debut novel Too Good To Be True: I know a large chunk of my audience aren't inherent readers
- In an exclusive interview, Prajakta Koli discusses her maiden novel Too Good To Be True, dearth of romance on screen, and donning multiple hats.
