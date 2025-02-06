Bollywood News Live Today February 6, 2025 : Priyanka Chopra's father-in-law performs ladkiwala duties, distributes sweets to media at her brother's mehendi. Watch

Edit Profile
Thursday, Feb 6, 2025
    By HT News Desk
    Feb 6, 2025 7:28 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood's biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we're your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    • Priyanka Chopra's in-laws are in India to attend her brother, Siddharth Chopra's wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 6, 2025 7:07 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: The three Khans steal the show at Loveyapa screening; Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan embrace, Salman Khan arrives in style. Watch

    • Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan on Wednesday reunited at the special screening of the film Loveyapa, while Salman Khan also made an appearance.
    Read the full story here

