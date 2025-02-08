Edit Profile
Saturday, Feb 8, 2025
    Bollywood News Live Today February 8, 2025 : Sunaina Roshan went through illnesses, surgeries says dad Rakesh Roshan: I learnt about dealing with struggles from her

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 8, 2025 6:13 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 8, 2025 6:13 AM IST

    • Rakesh Roshan spoke about Sunaina Roshan's health issues and how he learnt from her about dealing with tough situations in life.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 8, 2025 6:13 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Shreya Chaudhry says she doesn't understand why actors consider auditioning 'negative', opens up on The Mehta Boys

    • Shreya Chaudhry talks to HT about the success of Bandish Bandits and the warm reception to The Mehta Boys.
    Read the full story here

