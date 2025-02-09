Live
Bollywood News Live Today February 9, 2025 : Jaideep Ahlawat reacts to people's surprise at Saif Ali Khan's quick recovery after stabbing: 'I have seen those scars'
Feb 9, 2025 6:13 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Latest news on February 9, 2025: Latest entertainment news on February 9, 2025: Jaideep Ahlawat and Saif Ali Khan at the Netflix event earlier this week.
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 9, 2025 6:13 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Jaideep Ahlawat reacts to people's surprise at Saif Ali Khan's quick recovery after stabbing: 'I have seen those scars'
- Jaideep Ahlawat addressed his Jewel Thief co-star Saif Ali Khan bouncing back quickly after the injuries he suffered in a stabbing attack.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today February 9, 2025 : Jaideep Ahlawat reacts to people's surprise at Saif Ali Khan's quick recovery after stabbing: 'I have seen those scars'