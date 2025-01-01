Live
Bollywood News Live Today January 1, 2025 : Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli twin in black as they ring in the New Year with midnight walk in Sydney. Watch
Jan 1, 2025 10:08 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli twin in black as they ring in the New Year with midnight walk in Sydney. Watch
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 1, 2025 10:08 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli twin in black as they ring in the New Year with midnight walk in Sydney. Watch
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted on their way to a New Year party in Sydney on the night of December 31.
Jan 1, 2025 9:30 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor runs to give Alia Bhatt a hug, snuggles with Raha as they welcome New Year with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan
- The Kapoor and the Razdan families welcomed the New Year at an undisclosed location, amid fireworks. They celebrated on a huge lawn next to a swimming pool.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today January 1, 2025 : Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli twin in black as they ring in the New Year with midnight walk in Sydney. Watch