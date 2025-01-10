Live
Bollywood News Live Today January 10, 2025 : All We Imagine As Light wins big at NYFCC awards, Payal Kapadia gushes as she says Jodie Foster watched the film twice
Jan 10, 2025 7:43 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: All We Imagine As Light wins big at NYFCC awards, Payal Kapadia gushes as she says Jodie Foster watched the film twice
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 10, 2025 7:43 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: All We Imagine As Light wins big at NYFCC awards, Payal Kapadia gushes as she says Jodie Foster watched the film twice
- Days after not losing the Best Director award at Golden Globes, Payal Kapadia accepted the Best International Film award at NYFCC for All We Imagine As Light.
Jan 10, 2025 6:58 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone says L&T ‘made it worse’ with their clarification on working everyday
- Deepika Padukone voiced her protest against L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan's statement claiming that he wants his employees to work even on Sundays.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today January 10, 2025 : All We Imagine As Light wins big at NYFCC awards, Payal Kapadia gushes as she says Jodie Foster watched the film twice