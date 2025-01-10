Edit Profile
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
    Live

    Bollywood News Live Today January 10, 2025 : All We Imagine As Light wins big at NYFCC awards, Payal Kapadia gushes as she says Jodie Foster watched the film twice

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 10, 2025 7:43 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood's biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we're your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema!

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 10, 2025 7:43 AM IST

    • Days after not losing the Best Director award at Golden Globes, Payal Kapadia accepted the Best International Film award at NYFCC for All We Imagine As Light.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 10, 2025 6:58 AM IST

    • Deepika Padukone voiced her protest against L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan's statement claiming that he wants his employees to work even on Sundays.
    Read the full story here

