Live
Bollywood News Live Today January 14, 2025 : Fateh box office collection day 4: Sonu Sood film witnesses crash lands on first Monday, earns just ₹85 lakh
Jan 14, 2025 8:09 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Fateh box office collection day 4: Sonu Sood film witnesses crash lands on first Monday, earns just ₹85 lakh
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 14, 2025 8:09 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Fateh box office collection day 4: Sonu Sood film witnesses crash lands on first Monday, earns just ₹85 lakh
- Fateh box office collection day 4: The film hasn't been performing well in India. Check out the latest figures.
Jan 14, 2025 7:50 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Hrithik Roshan shares his handwritten notes from before Kaho Na Pyaar Hai's release: What’s changed? Absolutely nothing
- Hrithik Roshan , in his notes, spoke about not breaking down. He also wrote about doing things the way he wanted as “that's the best way”.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today January 14, 2025 : Fateh box office collection day 4: Sonu Sood film witnesses crash lands on first Monday, earns just ₹85 lakh