Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
    Bollywood News Live Today January 16, 2025 : Raj Babbar's daughter got to know about his relationship with Smita Patil at 7: 'I shouldn't share this with my mother'

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 16, 2025 8:28 AM IST
    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 16, 2025 8:28 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Raj Babbar's daughter got to know about his relationship with Smita Patil at 7: 'I shouldn’t share this with my mother'

    • Raj Babbar left his wife, Nadira, to marry Smita Patil in 1983. His daughter Juhi Babbar has recalled the time in a new interview.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 16, 2025 8:06 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Saif Ali Khan injured after intruder barges in his, Kareena Kapoor's Bandra house, undergoes surgery

    • Saif Ali Khan was injured after an intruder entered his and Kareena Kapoor's home in Mumbai's Bandra.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 16, 2025 8:02 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra expresses sorrow over devastation caused by LA wildfires: ‘My heart is heavy’

    • Priyanka Chopra has expressed sorrow over the devastating Los Angeles wildfires and commended the bravery of the first responders.
    Read the full story here

