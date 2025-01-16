Live
Bollywood News Live Today January 16, 2025 : Raj Babbar's daughter got to know about his relationship with Smita Patil at 7: 'I shouldn't share this with my mother'
Jan 16, 2025 8:28 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Raj Babbar's daughter got to know about his relationship with Smita Patil at 7: 'I shouldn’t share this with my mother'
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Raj Babbar's daughter got to know about his relationship with Smita Patil at 7: 'I shouldn’t share this with my mother'
- Raj Babbar left his wife, Nadira, to marry Smita Patil in 1983. His daughter Juhi Babbar has recalled the time in a new interview.
Jan 16, 2025 8:06 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Saif Ali Khan injured after intruder barges in his, Kareena Kapoor's Bandra house, undergoes surgery
- Saif Ali Khan was injured after an intruder entered his and Kareena Kapoor's home in Mumbai's Bandra.
Jan 16, 2025 8:02 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra expresses sorrow over devastation caused by LA wildfires: ‘My heart is heavy’
- Priyanka Chopra has expressed sorrow over the devastating Los Angeles wildfires and commended the bravery of the first responders.
