Bollywood News Live Today January 17, 2025 : Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan arrive at Lilavati Hospital
Jan 17, 2025 6:44 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan arrive at Lilavati Hospital
- Saif Ali Khan's mother, Sharmila Tagore, was seen visiting Lilavati Hospital along with her daughter Soha Ali Khan, to check on her son's condition.
Jan 17, 2025 6:31 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Kartik Aaryan feels issues of rising entourage costs of actors in Bollywood is ‘blown out of proportion’
- Kartik Aaryan shared that he is mindful of his entourage costs, saying he wants the producers to be happy in paying their compensation.
