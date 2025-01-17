Edit Profile
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
    Bollywood News Live Today January 17, 2025 : Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan arrive at Lilavati Hospital

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 17, 2025 6:44 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood's biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we're your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema!

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 17, 2025 6:44 AM IST

    • Saif Ali Khan's mother, Sharmila Tagore, was seen visiting Lilavati Hospital along with her daughter Soha Ali Khan, to check on her son's condition.
    Jan 17, 2025 6:31 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Kartik Aaryan feels issues of rising entourage costs of actors in Bollywood is ‘blown out of proportion’

    • Kartik Aaryan shared that he is mindful of his entourage costs, saying he wants the producers to be happy in paying their compensation.
    © 2025 HindustanTimes