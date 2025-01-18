Edit Profile
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
    By HT News Desk
    Jan 18, 2025 7:34 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 18, 2025 7:34 AM IST

    • Rakhi Sawant has reacted to the stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at his Bandra residence during the early hours of Thursday.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 18, 2025 7:24 AM IST

    • Kareena Kapoor recorded the statement with the Bandra Police a day after Saif Ali Khan was stabbed.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today January 18, 2025 : Rakhi Sawant reacts to Saif Ali Khan's stabbing: ‘Ye building wale kya karte hain?’
