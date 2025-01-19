Live
Bollywood News Live Today January 19, 2025 : Nikkhil Advani says Salman Khan refused to come to set at 5 am for Salaam-E-Ishq shoot. Here's how he finished the scene
Jan 19, 2025 6:22 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Latest news on January 19, 2025: Latest entertainment news on January 19, 2025: Nikkhil Advani opened up about working with Salman Khan.
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 19, 2025 6:22 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Nikkhil Advani says Salman Khan refused to come to set at 5 am for Salaam-E-Ishq shoot. Here's how he finished the scene
- Salman Khan was not okay to come so early in the morning to shoot the song Tenu Leke from the film Salaam-E-Ishq. Here's how Nikkhil Advani managed the shoot.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today January 19, 2025 : Nikkhil Advani says Salman Khan refused to come to set at 5 am for Salaam-E-Ishq shoot. Here's how he finished the scene