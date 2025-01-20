Bollywood News Live Today January 20, 2025 : Emergency box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut's film shows growth, crosses ₹10 crore

Live
Emergency box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut's film shows growth, crosses ₹10 crore
Jan 20, 2025 12:28 AM IST
In Emergency, Kangana Ranaut played former PM Indira Gandhi.
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Emergency box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut's film shows growth, crosses ₹10 crore
- Emergency box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut's biographical political thriller delves into the life of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
