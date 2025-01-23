Edit Profile
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
    Bollywood News Live Today January 23, 2025 : ₹15,000 crore properties owned by Saif Ali Khan and Pataudi family in limbo over ‘enemy’ status

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 23, 2025 6:59 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    Bollywood News Live: Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood's biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we're your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema!

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 23, 2025 6:59 AM IST

    • Sharmila Tagore had challenged the order of the Custodian of Enemy Property for India that termed the property of Bhopal Nawab as “Enemy Property.”
    Read the full story here

    Jan 23, 2025 6:30 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: How Kangana Ranaut went from 'Queen' of Bollywood to giving 0 hits in 10 years, seeing 93% loss at box office

    • Kangana Ranaut was once a force to reckon with at the box office, giving historic hits. Yet, she has no clean hit in almost a decade now.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 23, 2025 6:24 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Why Akshay Kumar convinced director to bring him back from the dead in Jaani Dushman: ‘I wanted to buy a flat’

    • Akshay Kumar had a smaller role in Rajkumar Kohli's Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002) initially, before he convinced the director to extend it.
    Read the full story here

