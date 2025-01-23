Live
Bollywood News Live Today January 23, 2025 : ₹15,000 crore properties owned by Saif Ali Khan and Pataudi family in limbo over ‘enemy’ status
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: ₹15,000 crore properties owned by Saif Ali Khan and Pataudi family in limbo over ‘enemy’ status
- Sharmila Tagore had challenged the order of the Custodian of Enemy Property for India that termed the property of Bhopal Nawab as “Enemy Property.”
Jan 23, 2025 6:30 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: How Kangana Ranaut went from 'Queen' of Bollywood to giving 0 hits in 10 years, seeing 93% loss at box office
- Kangana Ranaut was once a force to reckon with at the box office, giving historic hits. Yet, she has no clean hit in almost a decade now.
Jan 23, 2025 6:24 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Why Akshay Kumar convinced director to bring him back from the dead in Jaani Dushman: ‘I wanted to buy a flat’
- Akshay Kumar had a smaller role in Rajkumar Kohli's Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002) initially, before he convinced the director to extend it.
