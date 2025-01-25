Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi90C
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bollywood News Live Today January 25, 2025 : Rajpal Yadav mourns loss of father Naurang Yadav, says he's lost his ‘jivan ka yodha’

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 25, 2025 8:37 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Rajpal Yadav mourns loss of father Naurang Yadav, says he's lost his ‘jivan ka yodha’
    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Rajpal Yadav mourns loss of father Naurang Yadav, says he's lost his ‘jivan ka yodha’

    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 25, 2025 8:37 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Rajpal Yadav mourns loss of father Naurang Yadav, says he's lost his ‘jivan ka yodha’

    • Rajpal Yadav rushed back to Delhi from Thailand post his father's hospitalisation at AIIMS. Naurang Yadav died a day later.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 25, 2025 7:35 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan gives hosting tips to Kartik Aaryan in Rajasthani at IIFA event, both greet audience with Khamma Ghani

    • Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be seen at the IIFA Awards' special 25-year ceremony in Jaipur on March 8 and 9.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 25, 2025 7:33 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna dance sequence protests: Former MP asks Chhaava filmmakers to consult historians

    • The comments from the former MP, descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, came amid protests from some quarters who objected to a dance sequence in the film.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today January 25, 2025 : Rajpal Yadav mourns loss of father Naurang Yadav, says he's lost his ‘jivan ka yodha’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes