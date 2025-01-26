Live
Bollywood News Live Today January 26, 2025 : Deepika Padukone walks the ramp for Sabyasachi for 1st time after daughter Dua's birth; fans compare her look with Rekha
Jan 26, 2025 7:21 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone walks the ramp for Sabyasachi for 1st time after daughter Dua's birth; fans compare her look with Rekha
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 26, 2025 7:21 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone walks the ramp for Sabyasachi for 1st time after daughter Dua's birth; fans compare her look with Rekha
- Deepika Padukone wore a cream shirt, matching trousers, and a trench coat. The actor tied her hair into a high bun and wore glasses too.
Jan 26, 2025 6:18 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Do you know Krushna Abhishek has bought a 3 BHK just for his clothes and shoes?
- In a new interview, Krushna Abhishek shared that he used to wear his uncle Govinda’s clothes while growing up.
Jan 26, 2025 6:13 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Shahid Kapoor says he was earlier sceptical of arranged marriage, but now endorses it: ‘Vivah was my practice session’
- Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015. They have two kids--daughter Misha and son Zain.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today January 26, 2025 : Deepika Padukone walks the ramp for Sabyasachi for 1st time after daughter Dua's birth; fans compare her look with Rekha