Live
Bollywood News Live Today January 28, 2025 : Sooraj Barjatya on working with Salman Khan again: ‘It’s on the card, creating a fresh Prem for him’
Jan 28, 2025 6:13 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Latest news on January 28, 2025: Latest entertainment news on January 28, 2025: Sooraj Barjatya is all set to enter the OTT space with series, Bada Naam Karenge.
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 28, 2025 6:13 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Sooraj Barjatya on working with Salman Khan again: ‘It’s on the card, creating a fresh Prem for him’
- In an interview with Hindustan Times, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya opens up about foraying into the OTT space with Bada Naam Karenge, and working with Salman Khan.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today January 28, 2025 : Sooraj Barjatya on working with Salman Khan again: ‘It’s on the card, creating a fresh Prem for him’