Live
Bollywood News Live Today January 29, 2025 : Shahid Kapoor compares shaving off hair for a role to ‘bachche ka mundan’: I never had those issues or fears
Jan 29, 2025 8:54 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Shahid Kapoor compares shaving off hair for a role to ‘bachche ka mundan’: I never had those issues or fears
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 29, 2025 8:54 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Shahid Kapoor compares shaving off hair for a role to ‘bachche ka mundan’: I never had those issues or fears
- Over the years, Shahid Kapoor has become known for undergoing drastic hair makeovers for his film roles. He'll be next seen in Deva.
Jan 29, 2025 8:23 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Sanya Malhotra says society expects women to leave jobs after giving birth: But the child is of both, right?
- Sanya Malhotra opened up about the rhetorical nature of society, which asks women to give up on their jobs after the birth of a child in a marriage.
Jan 29, 2025 8:10 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Parineeti Chopra lauds Raghav Chadha for ‘fixing a real problem’ of overpriced airport food in Parliament
- Parineeti Chopra shared an old edited video of husband Raghav Chadha speaking about "food affordability" in the Parliament.
Jan 29, 2025 7:20 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor ask paparazzi not to click pics of their kids Taimur, Jeh amid new security measures
- The new measures come after Saif Ali Khan was attacked on January 16 at his Bandra home in Mumbai. He was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgeries.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today January 29, 2025 : Shahid Kapoor compares shaving off hair for a role to ‘bachche ka mundan’: I never had those issues or fears