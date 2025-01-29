Bollywood News Live Today January 29, 2025 : Shahid Kapoor compares shaving off hair for a role to ‘bachche ka mundan’: I never had those issues or fears

Edit Profile
New Delhi100C
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
    By HT News Desk
    Jan 29, 2025 8:54 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood's biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we're your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema!

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 29, 2025 8:54 AM IST

    • Over the years, Shahid Kapoor has become known for undergoing drastic hair makeovers for his film roles. He'll be next seen in Deva.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 29, 2025 8:23 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Sanya Malhotra says society expects women to leave jobs after giving birth: But the child is of both, right?

    • Sanya Malhotra opened up about the rhetorical nature of society, which asks women to give up on their jobs after the birth of a child in a marriage.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 29, 2025 8:10 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Parineeti Chopra lauds Raghav Chadha for ‘fixing a real problem’ of overpriced airport food in Parliament

    • Parineeti Chopra shared an old edited video of husband Raghav Chadha speaking about "food affordability" in the Parliament.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 29, 2025 7:20 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor ask paparazzi not to click pics of their kids Taimur, Jeh amid new security measures

    • The new measures come after Saif Ali Khan was attacked on January 16 at his Bandra home in Mumbai.  He was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgeries.
    Read the full story here

