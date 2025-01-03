Live
Bollywood News Live Today January 3, 2025 : Ranveer Singh dons turban, sports long beard in leaked pics from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar; fans see shades of Animal
Jan 3, 2025 7:35 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh dons turban, sports long beard in leaked pics from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar; fans see shades of Animal
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 3, 2025 7:35 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh dons turban, sports long beard in leaked pics from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar; fans see shades of Animal
- Ranveer Singh's new look from leaked set images is creating a buzz in the entertainment industry.
Jan 3, 2025 6:49 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan react to ‘Chandu Champion’ Murlikant Petkar's Arjuna Award honour: He felt let down by country
- Director Kabir Khan is extremely happy that the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has awarded the Arjuna Award (Lifetime) to para-swimmer Murlikant Petkar.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today January 3, 2025 : Ranveer Singh dons turban, sports long beard in leaked pics from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar; fans see shades of Animal