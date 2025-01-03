Bollywood News Live Today January 3, 2025 : Ranveer Singh dons turban, sports long beard in leaked pics from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar; fans see shades of Animal

Edit Profile
Friday, Jan 3, 2025
    By HT News Desk
    Jan 3, 2025 7:35 AM IST
    Jan 3, 2025 7:35 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh dons turban, sports long beard in leaked pics from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar; fans see shades of Animal

    • Ranveer Singh's new look from leaked set images is creating a buzz in the entertainment industry.
    Jan 3, 2025 6:49 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan react to ‘Chandu Champion’ Murlikant Petkar's Arjuna Award honour: He felt let down by country

    • Director Kabir Khan is extremely happy that the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has awarded the Arjuna Award (Lifetime) to para-swimmer Murlikant Petkar.
