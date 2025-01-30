Live
Bollywood News Live Today January 30, 2025 : Salman Khan was not cast in Vivah as he didn't have ‘bholapan’, reasons director Sooraj Barjatya
Jan 30, 2025 6:25 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Salman Khan was not cast in Vivah as he didn't have ‘bholapan’, reasons director Sooraj Barjatya
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 30, 2025 6:25 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Salman Khan was not cast in Vivah as he didn't have ‘bholapan’, reasons director Sooraj Barjatya
- Sooraj Barjatya made Vivah with Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The film, which also starred Amrita Rao, was a huge box office success.
Jan 30, 2025 6:19 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Junaid Khan wanted to release his and Khushi Kapoor's film Loveyapa on YouTube for free: 'But it's not practical'
- Junaid Khan talks to HT about his new film Loveyapa and why it is different from the Tamil original, Love Today.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today January 30, 2025 : Salman Khan was not cast in Vivah as he didn't have ‘bholapan’, reasons director Sooraj Barjatya