Bollywood News Live Today January 6, 2025 : All We Imagine As Light stumbles at the last hurdle as Emilia Perez wins Best Non-English Film at Golden Globes 2025
Jan 6, 2025 7:51 AM IST
- Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light could not bring home the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture award from the 2025 Golden Globes.
Jan 6, 2025 7:46 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Aamir Khan felt he was 'watching Sridevi' after seeing Khushi Kapoor in Loveyapa
- Aamir Khan also said that Sridevi would “exude an energy” which he found to be similar to Khushi Kapoor's performance.
