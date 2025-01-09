Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi80C
Thursday, Jan 9, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bollywood News Live Today January 9, 2025 : Pritish Nandy dies: Kareena Kapoor pays tribute to her Chameli producer; Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt offer condolences

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 9, 2025 7:29 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    Latest news on January 9, 2025: Latest entertainment news on January 9, 2025: Kareena Kapoor remembers her Chameli producer Pritish Nandy.
    Latest news on January 9, 2025: Latest entertainment news on January 9, 2025: Kareena Kapoor remembers her Chameli producer Pritish Nandy.

    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 9, 2025 7:29 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Pritish Nandy dies: Kareena Kapoor pays tribute to her Chameli producer; Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt offer condolences

    • As a producer, Pritish Nandy made a significant impact in the early 2000s with films like Kaante, Jhankaar Beats, Chameli, and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today January 9, 2025 : Pritish Nandy dies: Kareena Kapoor pays tribute to her Chameli producer; Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt offer condolences
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes