Live
Bollywood News Live Today January 9, 2025 : Pritish Nandy dies: Kareena Kapoor pays tribute to her Chameli producer; Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt offer condolences
Jan 9, 2025 7:29 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Latest news on January 9, 2025: Latest entertainment news on January 9, 2025: Kareena Kapoor remembers her Chameli producer Pritish Nandy.
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 9, 2025 7:29 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Pritish Nandy dies: Kareena Kapoor pays tribute to her Chameli producer; Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt offer condolences
- As a producer, Pritish Nandy made a significant impact in the early 2000s with films like Kaante, Jhankaar Beats, Chameli, and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today January 9, 2025 : Pritish Nandy dies: Kareena Kapoor pays tribute to her Chameli producer; Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt offer condolences