Live
Bollywood News Live Today March 1, 2025 : Priyanka Chopra's mom says she was ‘very focused’ on Bajirao Mastani set: Sanjay Leela Bhansali isn’t an easy director
Mar 1, 2025 6:15 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra's mom says she was ‘very focused’ on Bajirao Mastani set: Sanjay Leela Bhansali isn’t an easy director
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 1, 2025 6:15 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra's mom says she was ‘very focused’ on Bajirao Mastani set: Sanjay Leela Bhansali isn’t an easy director
- Priyanka Chopra played Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani, which also starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The film released in 2015.
Mar 1, 2025 6:12 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra wants Ranbir Kapoor film to be celebrated globally like Oppenheimer, Forrest Gump
- Namit Malhotra, producer of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana, talks about the film's global aspirations.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today March 1, 2025 : Priyanka Chopra's mom says she was ‘very focused’ on Bajirao Mastani set: Sanjay Leela Bhansali isn’t an easy director