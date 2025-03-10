Live
Bollywood News Live Today March 10, 2025 : Boney Kapoor set to cast Khushi Kapoor in sequel of Sridevi's last film Mom: ‘She's trying to follow in the footsteps’
Mar 10, 2025 7:30 AM IST
- Producer Boney Kapoor shared that he is planning the sequel to Sridevi's last film, Mom, with his daughter Khushi Kapoor.
Mar 10, 2025 7:28 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Athiya Shetty shows off her baby bump as she cheers for KL Rahul's match-winning performance in Champions Trophy final
- Athiya Shetty shared an appreciation post for KL Rahul after he played a vital role in Team India's ICC Champions Trophy triumph.
Mar 10, 2025 6:48 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with adaab at IIFA Awards green carpet, stuns in black; fans say: 'Ageing in reverse'
- Shah Rukh Khan's entry at IIFA Awards 2025 was nothing short of electric as he walked the green carpet, leaving fans in awe of his aura.
Mar 10, 2025 6:28 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Karan Johar shuts down speculation around his weight loss: ‘It’s about being healthy’
- Filmmaker Karan Johar has finally laid the speculation to rest, attributing his weight loss to a commitment to discipline and a healthy lifestyle.
Mar 10, 2025 6:23 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Govinda says James Cameron offered him ₹18 crore to play lead in Avatar: ‘Picture ka title bhi maine hi diya tha’
- Govinda talked about the time he met Hollywood director James Cameron many years ago when he was planning to make Avatar.
