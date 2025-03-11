Bollywood News Live Today March 11, 2025 : Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat renovation in hot soup? NGT asks activist to submit proof of alleged violations

Edit Profile
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
    By HT News Desk
    Mar 11, 2025 7:41 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 11, 2025 7:41 AM IST

    • An activist has alleged violations in Shah Rukh Khan's plans to renovate and expand his bungalow Mannat.
    Mar 11, 2025 7:15 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone is a vision in white at Paris Fashion Week; Ranveer Singh's 'have mercy' reaction wins hearts. See pics

    • Deepika Padukone has shared pictures from her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week 2025, eliciting a lovestruck response from Ranveer Singh.
